OXFORD • It’s been a week since Ole Miss and Mississippi State have been on a game-day basketball court.
Today, they’re on one against each other.
It’s a 5 p.m. tip at The Pavilion where the host Rebels will find out if they’ve been able to stay hot within the ice storm.
Ole Miss has won four-straight, including games against top-15 opponents Tennessee and Missouri.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis believes the Rebels have played their way back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.
Their mesaurables suggest that – but in an unusual season impacted by COVID-19 and now severe weather, it’s unclear exactly what metrics the selection committee will deem most valuable.
“We go by the logistics,” Davis said. “Our BPI (Basketball Power Index) is 40, our Net like 55 or 56. We had four Quadrant 1 wins, now we have two because teams move in and out. It’s a different year.”
Davis is careful in talking to his players about the games ahead. They understand the stakes, he says.
“I just use the term chasing, to me we’re still chasing. We’re on the outside. Have we made up some ground, we probably have, but we’ve got to do it. You can’t only be hungry to play this time of year. You’ve got to be hungry to practice.”
Neither team has swept the regular season series since Ole Miss did in 2017. The Rebels will try for that sweep today after a 64-46 win in Starkville on Jan. 19. The Rebels’ trapping and zone defenses bothered the Bulldogs, holding them to 34.6 percent shooting overall, 28.6 from 3-point range.
“They came out and really took us out of what we wanted to do offensively by just fighting through screens and being tougher,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “The tables were turned at that time.”
Bulldogs slumping
MSU has lost five of seven since then, six of seven in conference play.
A week ago, the Bulldogs lost 72-51 at home to Vanderbilt; the Rebels won 81-74 at South Carolina.
The chase is different for the Bulldogs who are trying to avoid landing among the bottom four SEC teams, those who have to play on the opening night of the SEC Tournament.
“When we played Ole Miss the first time I thought our defense was really poor then we played great defense for five games in a row,” Howland said. “The last two games we played I thought our defense was not as sharp as it needed to be.”