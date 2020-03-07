STARKVILLE • Above-the-rim play often imprints the mind.
So Breein Tyree has a strong mental picture of his breakaway dunk at Humphrey Coliseum. It was his freshman year, his second game in the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry.
It counted for only two of his 24 points as he led the Rebels to an 87-82 overtime win, but the memory counts for much more.
“That was the first time I was on SportsCenter,” Tyree said.
He hopes to make more ESPN-worthy plays today at 5:30 when he faces the Bulldogs for the last time in his career.
Tyree needs 18 points to move past Justin Reed and into sixth place on the Ole Miss career scoring list. He’s averaged 20.8 points against the Bulldogs, his best game coming on Feb. 11 when he scored from all over the court for a career-high 40 points in the Rebels’ 83-58 win.
Ole Miss has won 10 of the last 13 in the series and is 5-2 with Tyree. It didn’t take long for a three-star recruit from Somerset, New Jersey, to get into a Deep South rivalry in Mississippi.
“Oh, the first game. It was me matching against Lamar Peters, and my coach at that time was really hyping it up in practice,” Tyree recalled.
Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11 SEC) has been unable to get back into the postseason conversation after a 1-7 start to conference play.
The Rebels, though, won 75-67 at home against Missouri on Wednesday and are coming off back-to-back wins after a four-game skid.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, son of a former MSU coach and himself a former Bulldogs player, doesn’t believe the Rebels’ big win almost a month ago has any bearing today.
It just happens, sometimes
“That’s one of those games that sometime will just happen. We played terrific. Mississippi State wasn’t at their best. We understand the rivalry game,” Davis said.
Tyree agrees.
In that game he was 13 for 22 from the floor, 4 for 10 from 3-point range and 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. He also had four assists and only one turnover in 35 minutes.
If the rivalry shoe was on the other foot today, Tyree knows how he would approach an opposing player who put up 40 on his team a few weeks earlier.
“Just make him uncomfortable, knowing that he’s going to come into this game with confidence, but it’s another chance to battle.”