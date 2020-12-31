TAMPA, Fla. • Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle is a first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-American this year as a senior.
Once upon a time, he almost went to Ole Miss – the team his Hoosiers will face on Saturday.
Fryfogle, from Lucedale, was a member of the recruiting class of 2017 and ranked as a three-star and the No. 177 prospect at his position by 247Sports. He was recruited to Ole Miss by Grant Heard, a former Rebel wide receiver, who played alongside Trey Fryfogle, Ty’s father, in the early 2000s.
However, Indiana head coach Tom Allen – having previously served as linebackers coach under Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss – hired Heard away in December of that year to serve as his co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Fryfogle committed a month later.
“Knowing where he comes from, knowing his work ethic, there’s something in him that I just really liked,” Heard said. “I was going to take him at Ole Miss before I left, and because of our relationship, he followed me up here to Indiana.”
Fryfogle originally wanted to follow in Trey’s footsteps. He starred for George County High School, where, in his final season, he caught 89 passes for 1,432 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ole Miss and Indiana were his only Power Five offers, and because the Rebels had limited recruiting numbers, his choice was virtually made for him.
His role has grown each season in Bloomington. He nearly doubled his receiving output from sophomore to junior (381 yards to 604), and in just seven games in 2020, Fryfogle has caught 34 passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 20.2 yards per catch and became the first player in Big Ten history to have back-to-back 200-yard receiving games.
It’s only fitting he’ll likely finish his college career against the Rebels. No. 11 Indiana (6-1) will take on Ole Miss (4-5) in the Outback Bowl at 11:30 a.m. on ABC.
“I grew up watching Ole Miss a lot,” he said. “My family supports Ole Miss. They watch Ole Miss a lot. I’ve been to a couple of games. It’s nice out there. It was one of the top teams I was going to go to.”
Unexpectedly, Fryfogle has some ties to current Ole Miss players.
His cousin, Jakwaize Walker, is a non-scholarship defensive back for the Rebels. He’s also friends with wide receiver Dontario Drummond and tight end Chase Rogers. Drummond has the most touchdowns (6) of the pass-catchers who will suit up for Ole Miss against the Hoosiers. Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (6) opted out of the remainder of the season prior to the team’s regular-season finale at LSU.
“I know all those guys really well,” Fryfogle said. “It’s going to be exciting to see all of them lined up across from me.”