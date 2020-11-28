OXFORD • Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had said Otis Reese would play a lot.
Apparently, the translation for that was the entire game.
After a season of uncertainty as the NCAA held up the waiver for the Georgia transfer defensive back, Reese made his Rebels’ debut in a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.
He had a tackle on the Rebels’ first defensive series, and later stopped an MSU drive with a third-down pass break-up in the middle of the field.
Afterward he talked like a guy who was taking charge, not like someone who had been on the scout team a week ago.
“There were no jitters. It was just me being a leader, getting our defense ready to go and bringing energy,” he said. “It was meeting extra with the guys on communication, on every aspect of winning the game. It was focusing on that more than jitters.”
Reese was a top-100 recruit when he was part of the Georgia signing class in 2018. Things didn’t work out at his home-state school and he enrolled at Ole Miss in January.
In preseason camp Kiffin called him one of the Rebels’ best defensive players – perhaps the best – but couldn’t rep him as a starter because he wasn’t cleared to play.
Clearance didn’t come until a week ago, and Saturday was the Rebels’ first game since the announcement.
Kiffin said sometimes he’s making adjustments with the offense and wanted to review the video before commenting on Reese’s debut.
“It sounded like he did some good things,” Kiffin said.
Reese finished with eight tackles. He lined up at various spots on the field, not always along the line of scrimmage, and showed good closing speed in making several plays. He drew a holding call in the first quarter.
“It felt great to be out there with the guys,” he said. “God works in mysterious ways. You have to keep the faith and keep pushing. It was a great win.”