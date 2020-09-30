OXFORD – News that the SEC had approved “a number of transfer waiver requests” on Wednesday sent ripples of joy across social media.
But not for Ole Miss and Otis Reese.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear that Wednesday’s move is not a reversal of a bylaw that requires players transferring within the conference to sit for a year.
Instead it’s relief for those seeking the waivers “in consideration of current circumstances and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.
Sankey said given the increased number of waiver requests and the changing NCAA landscape for transfers overall that SEC members should give “thorough review” of the bylaw in a timely manner.
The move means immediate eligibility for Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays who transferred from Georgia and for Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood who transferred from Auburn.
Both have already received waivers from the NCAA.
Ole Miss plays at Kentucky Saturday at 3.
A defensive back from Georgia, Reese transferred to Ole Miss in January, and the school at that time began the process of applying to the NCAA for a waiver of its rule that transfers sit out a season before gaining eligibility at their new school.
Such waiver requests are considered on an individual basis and are often granted.
“We’re excited that Joey Gatewood has received waivers from the NCAA and the SEC and will be eligible to play this season,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has called Reese one of his best defensive players.
With the SEC hurdle cleared an NCAA waiver for Reese could mean immediate help for an Ole Miss secondary that gave up 416 passing yards and six touchdowns to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the Rebels’ 51-35 season-opening loss to the No. 5-ranked Gators.