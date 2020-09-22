OXFORD – Otis Reese still isn’t eligible, but he’s no longer quiet either.
A transfer defensive back from the University of Georgia seeking immediate eligibility at Ole Miss, Reese addressed a page-long letter to the NCAA, the SEC and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and published it on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
A native of Leesburg, Georgia, Reese transferred to Ole Miss last January, and request for an NCAA waiver to allow him to play in 2020 was put in motion then.
The Rebels open the season Saturday at 11 a.m. at home against No. 5 Florida.
In the letter he says he recently learned that Georgia is opposing his waiver request.
Reese, a former four-star recruit, detailed accounts of what he called police harassment while at Georgia.
Reese said the “experiences left me shaken.” He said he requested body camera video from the city of Athens Police but was told none existed.
He also wrote of two accounts of race-based verbal abuse by white students at Georgia.
A native of Leesburg, Georgia, Reese said Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart “manipulated” him into playing in a game early last October after Reese had first told Smart of his desire to transfer.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has questioned the NCAA’s delay when the governing body of college sports has said this COVID-19 season will not count against players’ eligibility.
“I feel bad for guys that don’t win waivers because to me, they are really getting double punished,” Kiffin said earlier this month. “Everyone else is getting an extra year. So, if you don’t win your waiver obviously you can’t play, but you (also) aren’t getting an extra year. Everyone else is getting an extra year but you. That parts really unfair.”
Reese says he’s felt supported at Ole Miss.
“Coach Kiffin and Ole Miss have been strong advocates against racism and have put in the work to change perceptions,” he wrote. “I’ve seen first-hand what genuine commitment to change looks like in Oxford, and I’m excited to be part of this program.”