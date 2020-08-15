“Relax and play” is a theme for college players in summer leagues, and Tim Elko is taking full advantage of that approach.
A multi-position player for Ole Miss, Elko is having a big season for the Fond Du Lac (Wisconsin) Dock Spiders of the Northwoods League.
He’s staying with the host family that he stayed with last summer and is playing before games with fans, a few of them, through the COVID Summer.
“Most of the stadiums are at 25 percent capacity,” Elko said. “We have some fans. They’ve done a good job of spreading them out. A lot of times we wear masks when we’re not playing to avoid as much contact as possible.”
Elko said positive COVID cases among Northwoods League players have been minimal.
His positive at-bats, meanwhile, have been plentiful.
He had a two-home run game earlier this week and leads the Dock Spiders in home runs with eight and in RBIs with 32. He’s hitting .351.
“I’m just relaxed and having fun playing with my friends. I’m trying to make the most of the situation that we’ve got, trusting in God and knowing He’s got a plan,” Elko said. “It’s been crazy, but He’s given me an opportunity to do this, so I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
Boys of summer
Elko is not the only Ole Miss player having summer success.
Left-handed pitcher Jackson Kimbrell and catcher Hayden Dunhurst have been named all-league in the Southeast Collegiate League, while infielder Trey LaFleur has been named honorable mention.
All three were freshman last year when the Rebels won 16-straight games to finish 16-1 and before play was stopped.
Elko has teammates from the Pac-12 and Big-10 and sees familiar SEC faces on other Northwoods League rosters.
He has had a few texts of encouragement from the Ole Miss staff.
“Some of our guys play (summer ball), but we don’t make everybody go play. Sometimes the benefit is to be here in the weight room, to take a break, to improve your body, take a couple of classes. The bigger thing is that you get better in some capacity during the summer,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Elko, athletic at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, had his best college spring hitting .354 through February and March. He had played most first base and third base for the Dock Spiders.
Bianco mentions Elko as a candidate at third base for 2021. He could also end up at first base or in the outfield.
“We were playing so well together. It makes everybody that much more eager to get back to work and get back to what we were doing last year,” Elko said.