Thumbs Up
Despite having 41 points scored on them, the Mississippi State defense wasn’t awful. The Crimson Tide were held to their second-lowest scoring output of the season and was held scoreless in the third quarter.
Mississippi State is the first team to hold Alabama scoreless in a quarter all season.
Thumbs Down
Starting quarterback KJ Costello left the game after five drives with what looked to be a head injury. On the play, he scrambled out of the pocket for a four yard gain. When he went to slide, an Alabama defender’s knee collided with Costello’s head.
Costello finished 4 of 11 passing for 16 yards.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Limit the big play: Alabama’s offense had 12 plays considered “big plays.” The Crimson Tide had eight rushes over 10 yards, which resulted in 121 of their 208 total rushing yards. In the passing game, the Tide had four plays surpass 15 yards, all to DeVonta Smith.
The four plays resulted in two touchdowns and 153 passing yards.
Just score some points: This did not happen. Mississippi State had only one true scoring threat but was intercepted in the end zone on the drive.
Block better: The offensive line was bullied at times, but did overall look better in this game than it had the last three. The Bulldogs allowed two sacks and nine quarterback hurries.
MVP
Freshman running back Jo’quavious Marks finished with the best stat line of the offense. He had nine rushes for 32 yards and eight catches for 38 yards. He also converted a tough fourth down late to keep MSU’s only scoring threat alive.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State, now at 1-4, has to win at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday. This could be the last winnable game on the schedule for MSU. Mike Leach is still figuring things out, but Vandy is Vandy.