Thumbs Up
Quarterback Matt Corral remained consistent, and the Rebels showed extreme diversity in what looks like a more dynamic offense each week by rushing for 268 yards, almost three times as much as what Alabama was allowing per game on the ground.
Thumbs Down
The defense played hard, but they are what they are, and that’s going to put an extreme amount of pressure on the extremely diverse offense from week to week.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report GameDay section)
Watch Waddle: Electric slot receiver Jaylen Waddle did indeed get his catches and yards, but honestly he’s just one weapon to watch in the Alabama offense.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian got Waddle involved early, and he finished with six catches for 120 yards.
Move Mac: The Rebels rarely made Alabama quarterback Mac Jones uncomfortable as he threw no interceptions, and only four of his passes hit the ground.
Jones was 28 for 32 for 417 yards and two touchdowns.
He was sacked once and hurried two other times.
Get more from the run game: It was a stated goal from the Ole Miss staff, and running backs Jarod “Snoop” Conner and Jerrion Ealy looked like All-SEC players behind the Rebels’ evolving offensive line.
MVP
Alabama running back Najee Harris didn’t get off to a great start, but when the dust settled he averaged 9 yards a carry. Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
Bottom Line
Ole Miss proved that its offense is the real deal with 647 yards and 48 points against one of the top defenses in the SEC. Unfortunately the Rebels’ defense proved that they also are not imaginary. With that in mind, no game is lock for Ole Miss.