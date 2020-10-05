Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s defense played nearly lights-out and helped keep the Bulldogs in the game down the stretch. After allowing a touchdown to start the second half, MSU forced five punts and a fumble.
Thumbs Down
KJ Costello and the Mississippi State offense, however, looked abysmal. Arkansas played zone coverage and dropped eight players into coverage nearly every play and Mississippi State was lost on how to counter it.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Take care of the ball: Costello threw another pick-6, then proceeded to throw two more interceptions, including one in the fourth quarter. He also turned the ball over on downs twice, while the Bulldogs lost a fumble on special teams.
Limit big plays: The Arkansas offense had six big plays in the game. Three of them were during scoring drives. Overall, the MSU defense held Arkansas in check.
Pressure Franks: The defensive pressure was there again this week. MSU sacked Franks three times on the night and made life uneasy for him at times. The pressure was especially good in the second half when Franks was forced multiple times out of the pocket and to throw the ball away.
MVP
Dillon Johnson stepped in to play after starter Kylin Hill went down with an injury on the first drive and never returned. Johnson finished with 17 touches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also converted three fourth-down attempts.
Bottom Line
This is the same MSU that was projected to win 3 to 4 games before the season. Yes, the LSU win was big, but the Arkansas loss was as bad of a loss as the team could afford. Opposing teams will watch the defensive film from this game and game plan around it for the last eight games.