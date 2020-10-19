Thumbs Up
The Ole Miss defense was much improved in getting stops on nine of 13 Arkansas possessions.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore had his fourth-straight game with at least 10 catches, and running back Jerrion Ealy had his second-straight game with at least 100 yards.
Thumbs Down
Quarterback Matt Corral, No. 2 in pass efficiency going into the game, had a fumble and six interceptions.
In a game decided by 12 points the Rebels reached the Arkansas 1 twice and failed to score each time.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the GameDay Scouting Report
Fluster Franks: The Ole Miss defense moved Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks off his spot and made him throw under pressure.
Franks had one touchdown pass and one interception.
It was a defensive performance that gave the Rebels a chance to win.
Protect the Football: Ole Miss had been among the SEC leaders in turnover margin. After seven turnovers that won’t be the case when the league runs the numbers this week.
Play For Pride: Senior end/tackle Ryder Anderson said the defense was “tired of being disrespected.” If tweaking the pride is all it takes to crank up this defense maybe Ole Miss coaches can play the “nobody believes in you” can again this week as Auburn visits.
MVP
Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan had 19 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown to seal the win.
Bottom Line
As bad as they were on offense, the Rebels have been too good in three games to believe they won’t find a groove again. If they do – and the defense can grow from its latest performance – the Rebels may find a few W’s in the weeks ahead.