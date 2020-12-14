Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s defense played lights-out for three quarters of the game. The Bulldogs held Auburn to only 153 yards of offense and forced three field goals entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers eventually wore down the MSU defense and were able to rack up some rushing yardage and two late touchdowns to put the game away.
Thumbs Down
The MSU offense regressed back to the way it had been playing earlier this season.
Mississippi State had only 240 yards of offense while freshman quarterback Will Rogers was sacked six times and he threw two interceptions.
Keys to Victory
(From our GameDay preview)
Contain Nix in the pocket: Mississippi State did a good job of containing Bo Nix in the pocket and forcing him to throw. When he did get outside, he mostly threw the ball away. He finished the night 15 of 32 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown, and had seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play came on a 3-yard scamper to put Auburn up 24-10 with six minutes left.
Keep the passing streak going: Rogers entered the game as the only quarterback in the NCAA to throw for over 1,000 passing yards and no interceptions in November. He threw two interceptions on Saturday, which were his first since the Alabama game on Oct. 31.
Force at least one turnover: Nix and Auburn played very safe with the ball. If Nix was pressured, he mostly threw out of bounds and never gave MSU a chance to intercept a pass.
MVP
Jaden Walley, like he has much of the season, was the most impressive player on the MSU sideline. He finished the night with eight catches for 100 yards and is the first MSU freshman to have three consecutive 100-yard receiving games in school history.
Bottom Line
After showing promise each of the last two games, this looked like a very winnable game for a Mississippi State team that could be seriously improving.
However the Air Raid faltered, like it has for much of the season, and the Bulldogs, at 2-7, definitely look like one of the two worst teams in the SEC.
Dalton Middleton