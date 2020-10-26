Thumbs Up
The offense adjusted with a strong run game when Auburn dropped extra defenders into coverage early. Tight end Kenny Yeboah was involved again.
Running back Tylan Knight and wide receiver Miles Battle made key plays after moving to defense as emergency help during the week.
Thumbs Down
Quarterback Matt Corral had another turnover inside the opponent’s 5-yard line. The offense failed to gain a first down after taking over at its own 45 with the lead and 4 minutes, 50 seconds to play.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay preview)
Find Kenny Yeboah: The Rebels’ tight end had a team-high 83 yards on four catches, but his dropped pass at the 10-yard line in the final seconds could have given the Rebels one last chance to win.
Early success: In a mixed bag of results here, the Rebels had early success running the ball, but Corral’s interception presented them from scoring on an 11-play drive with no points.
Play with confidence: The Rebels played fast and confident on defense in spite of continuing depth concerns brought on by COVID-19 and injuries.
Auburn converted on 11 of 16 third downs, but the defense gave the offense the ball with a chance to win the game.
MVP
Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams had eight catches for 134 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 42-yard play with 1:11 remaining.
Bottom Line
If the first three games of the season showed that Ole Miss has the potential to win games this season, the last two have shown that the margin for error is razor thin. The Rebels cannot afford mistakes and have to take advantage of opportunities presented to them.
