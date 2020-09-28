Thumbs Up
Matt Corral passed for 395 yards and three scores, while slot receiver Elijah Moore was just six yards shy of a school record with 227 receiving yards. Running back Jerrion Ealy averaged almost 5 yards a carry and scored on a tackle-breaking 18-yard run.
Thumbs Down
Florida receivers were constantly open. The Rebels got little pressure on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask who found them for 416 yards and six touchdown passes. The Ole Miss offense squandered two red zone scoring opportunities in the first half and had a Corral touchdown pass to Moore negated on a holding call.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay edition)
Run the football: The offensive line was not dominant but was effective, and Ealy was patient as he picked his spots and set up blocks.
Limit Mistakes: Ole Miss had only four penalties, but they came at terrible times with the touchdown-preventing hold and a fourth-quarter roughing the passer call that allowed Florida to stay on the field after an apparent third-down stop. Trask drove the Gators down the field and capped the drive with his sixth touchdown pass.
No Missed Tackles: Tackling wasn’t too bad after the wide-open receivers made catches.
MVP
Matt Corral staked his claim to become the starting quarterback with a 70.1 percent completion rate. Corral’s only turnover was a pass that was batted at the line and picked off on the deflection. He showed poise in the pocket and routinely scrambled for first downs.
Bottom Line
The offense exceeded expectations in Lane Kiffin’s debut, but the Rebels are going to have to show significant defensive improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 if they’re going to win more than a couple of games against a 10-game conference-only schedule.