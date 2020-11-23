Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s offensive line improved tremendously since the last time the Bulldogs took the field, which led to longer drives on the field and more points on the board. MSU gave up only two sacks to one of the SEC’s best defensive teams.
Thumbs Down
The defense, specifically the secondary, had probably its worst game of the season. Already undermanned, the MSU secondary gave up 401 passing yards and four touchdowns. Georgia quarterback JT Daniels had pass completions of 28, 49, 46, 18, 48, 16, 40, and 31 yards.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Safeties need to make plays: The safeties did not make many plays. However, Londyn Craft and Shawn Preston Jr. were second and third on the team in tackles. That isn’t a good thing when your secondary is leading the team in tackles.
Prepare for anything: JT Daniels started and played every offensive snap for Georgia, and he looked really good. He finished the game 28 of 38 for 401 yards and four TDs. The MSU secondary didn’t look too prepared.
Get more yards per touch, Marks: Marks did not get the largest number of touches from the RB position like he usually does, but he still had a few. He had four carries for 16 yards and six catches for 23 yards.
Fellow freshman Dillon Johnson had the bigger game, catching seven passes for 42 yards and had eight carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns.
MVP
Jaden Walley turned out the best game of his young career. The freshman receiver had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a 51-yard pass that gave MSU a 17-10 lead in the second quarter.
He is MSU’s first receiver with a 100-yard receiving game since the season opener at LSU.
Bottom Line
Georgia exposed what everyone already suspected to be a weak spot in Mississippi State’s secondary. The Bulldogs traveled to Athens with only four cornerbacks while all three starting safeties were on the bench to start the season.
While I get that they are undermanned, if they don’t improve, it will be a long night next Saturday against a prolific Ole Miss passing offense.