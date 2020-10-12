Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s defense, for a second-consecutive week, played extremely well. Kentucky mustered up only 157 offensive yards, 10 first downs and averaged a lousy three yards per play. MSU’s only points came on a safety in the third quarter.
Thumbs Down
As good as Mississippi State’s defense was, the offense was equally as bad or worse. Mississippi State’s two quarterbacks threw a combined six interceptions, turned the ball over on downs and missed a field goal.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Force Wilson to throw: Mississippi State’s defense had a good gameplay for Terry Wilson and company. The Kentucky running game averaged 2.6 yards per rush, so Wilson started throwing. He finished 8 of 20 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown.
No interceptions: This was the game changer. KJ Costello threw four interceptions, including another pick-six, and freshman quarterback Will Rogers entered and also threw two interceptions. The Kentucky defense had zero interceptions entering this game.
Find success downfield: This did not happen. The longest play Mississippi State had was a 23-yard pass from Costello to Malik Heath. Overall, MSU passed the ball 70 times for 275 passing yards, which equals out to 3.9 yards per attempt.
MVP
Tucker Day had himself a good night as the punter. He punted the ball five times in the game and averaged 59.6 yards per punt with a long of 66. He also downed two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State’s offense has been atrocious and has to figure out how to be successful quick. The Bulldogs are now 1-2 and enter a brutal stretch of games that feature Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn in the next six weeks.