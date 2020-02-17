Looking Back: The Bulldogs blew a 13-point lead at Ole Miss on Tuesday and lost 83-58. MSU then watched its 17-point advantage dissipate at Arkansas on Saturday but was able to prevail 78-77 thanks to Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds remaining.
Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs are back home on Wednesday against South Carolina at 8 p.m. before traveling to Texas A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Reggie Perry averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds for State last week. The sophomore forward had 24 points and eight rebounds at Ole Miss and 17 points and eight more boards at Arkansas.
Who’s Not: Nick Weatherspoon was shut out of the scoring column by the Rebels and also fouled out of that game. The junior guard finished last week with 11 turnovers and committed nine fouls.
NET Rankings Watch: The Bulldogs were 52nd on Sunday in the NCAA NET rankings, down 11 spots from last week.
Bottom line: Mississippi State’s NCAA Tournament were dealt a setback by its lopsided loss at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs were able to bounce back with a Quadrant 1 win at Arkansas but have very little wiggle room remaining if they want to dance again next month.
Logan Lowery