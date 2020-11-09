Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s defense was the definition of bend but don’t break on Saturday. Vanderbilt had 478 yards of offense, but the MSU defense tallied five turnovers on the day. Vandy QB Ken Seals was intercepted three times, while the Bulldogs also forced two fumbles.
Those turnovers led to 14 easy points for MSU’s struggling offense.
Thumbs Down
The offense looked like it might actually have a good game after it scored on each of the first three possessions to go up 17-0, but that was short lived. It continued to struggle, punting on seven-straight drives spanning across the second, third, and fourth quarters.
MSU finished with only 204 yards of offense.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Run the ball some: Mississippi State finished with 11 carries for negative-22 yards in the game. Only seven of those were designed runs, and those went for 14 yards and two touchdowns.
The other four plays were sacks and the kneeldown to end the game. The final stat line doesn’t look pretty, but it was two touchdowns.
Stop Seals: For the most part, this didn’t happen much. But it happened when necessary to win the game. Seals was 31 of 46 passing for 336 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He threw an interception and fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.
Stick with one QB: Freshman Will Rogers started and played every offensive snap in the game. He finished 35 of 46 for 226 yards and one TD. He had no turnovers.
MVP
Linebacker Tyrus Wheat saved the day with his defensive heroics. He finished the game with six tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. His second forced fumble came in the fourth quarter and led to MSU’s late touchdown to go up 24-14.
Bottom Line
While it’s positive that Mississippi State got back into the win column, the offense showed no semblance of improvement against a winless Vanderbilt team. The offense had only 204 yards of offense against the worst defense in the SEC and gave up three sacks. That doesn’t look good going forward.
Dalton Middleton