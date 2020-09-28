Thumbs Up
KJ Costello broke the Mississippi State and the SEC record for passing yards in a single game. He completed 36 of 60 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns. Ten Bulldogs caught passes in the game, while Kylin Hill, Osirus Mitchell and JaVonta Payton each went over 100 yards.
Thumbs Down
While Costello had a record-setting day, he also turned the ball over four times, which led to 17 of LSU’s points. He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice on sacks. … Mississippi State’s most experienced cornerback, Martin Emerson Jr., went down on the field with an injury.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay edition)
Get to Brennan: Mississippi State sacked Myles Brennan seven times and forced two interceptions. Outside of the sacks, Brennan was constantly scrambling out of the pocket.
Play keep away: I said the Bulldogs needed to keep the ball away from LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. That worked, as Stingley was hospitalized due to illness and didn't play.
Get Kylin touches: As well as Costello did, this offense belongs to Kylin Hill. Hill had a career day in the receiving game with eight catches for 158 yards with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
MVP
KJ Costello proved why he was a starter at Stanford for three years and increased his draft stock in the process. He constantly threw passes over the top to his outside receivers that were only catchable by his receivers. He struggled with turnovers, but made up for it with his record-setting day and game-winning drives in the fourth quarter.
Bottom Line
MSU’s defense proved it could compete in the SEC. No, this wasn't Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense from a year ago, but the Bulldogs tallied seven sacks and two interceptions with numerous newcomers and an inexperienced secondary.