Thumbs Up
Mississippi State, which has had trouble scoring this season, scored points on six of its first seven possessions. After recovering a muffed punt in the end zone to tie the game, 7-7, MSU took a 34-10 lead after six drives.
Thumbs Down
There weren’t many negatives in MSU’s performance. But in an overall successful passing day, freshman receiver Jaden Walley was the only receiver to record over 50 receiving yards. He finished with five catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report in our GameDay preview)
Focus on Roundtree in the red zone: Roundtree did what he needed to do on Saturday, and rushed 25 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs, however, got a lead and forced QB Connor Bazelak to pass the ball. MSU’s defense then racked up three interceptions and one sack.
OL needs a short memory: MSU’s offensive line seemed to improve from last week’s performance against Auburn. Will Rogers was only sacked two times and passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while MSU also recorded a season-high 151 rushing yards.
Get Johnson a few touches: Backup running back Dillon Johnson has been running hard the last few games.
Against Missouri, he finished with eight carries for 47 yards. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and had a long of nine yards.
MVP
Freshman defensive back Emmanuel Forbes added to his already successful season with two more interceptions on Saturday. He now leads the team with four interceptions and has returned two of those for touchdowns.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State ended a rather forgettable regular season on a really high note. The Bulldogs had their best offensive performance with a season-high 44 points, 295 passing yards and a season-high 151 rushing yards.
MSU could carry that momentum into a bowl game.