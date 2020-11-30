Thumbs Up
QB Will Rogers looked as comfortable in the Air Raid system as he ever had, and he passed for a career-high 440 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Heath had two touchdowns, his first multi-touchdown game of his career.
Thumbs Down
The MSU secondary, especially the safeties, continued to struggle against the deep ball. Two of the Rebels’touchdowns, the 48-yard TD to Dontario Drummond and 81-yard TD to Braylon Sanders, each game on simple “Go” routes.
Keys to Victory
(From our GameDay preview section)
Limit Moore: Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore finished the game with 12 catches for 139 yards on 15 targets. While he had a big game, it wasn’t Moore’s performance that hurt MSU the most. It was the other Ole Miss receivers who got free down the field.
Continue to block well: Ole Miss recorded one sack and four quarterback hurries, but the offensive line looked improved for a second-consecutive game. They gave Rogers the most time he’s received in the pocket all season.
Keep trusting your freshmen: Rogers and Jaden Walley both set career highs. Rogers had 440 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Walley had nine catches for 176 yards on 14 targets.
MVP
Jaden Walley had his best game of his freshman year, and he has continued to impress with over 300 receiving yards in his last three games. He had a SportsCenter worthy one-handed catch and set up a first-and-goal with an impressive catch on the sidelines.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State is getting more competitive each week, but the lack of depth and players is hurting the Bulldogs right now. There aren’t enough talented players in the secondary to stop powerful SEC passing attacks, and the offense is stuck playing catch-up each game.