Looking Back: After pumping hope back into the season with three dominant home wins the Rebels dropped games at Missouri 71-68 and at home to Alabama 103-78 to run their losing streak to three.
Looking Ahead: With two weeks remaining in the regular season the Rebels are at Auburn on Tuesday night at 6 and at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Senior guard Breein Tyree scored 29 against Missouri and 28 against Alabama. He shot 53.3 percent from the floor for the week. His 29 points against Alabama came without a 3-point shot – He was 12 for 12 from the free throw line – and in spite of fouling out with 8 minutes, 50 seconds to play.
Who’s Not: Sophomore Blake Hinson had 11 points against Alabama but struggled with periods of inconsistency. He and center Khadim Sy were repeatedly called for fouls while trying to set screens, and each had five turnovers.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss was at No. 94 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings on Sunday, down 13 spots from a week ago.
Bottom Line: Three-straight home wins allowed the Rebels to legitimately discuss postseason hopes, but you can’t win only at home. The inability to close at either Kentucky or Missouri made postseason more unlikely, and the Rebels looked distracted and unprepared at home, their safe haven a couple of weeks ago, against Alabama.
Parrish Alford