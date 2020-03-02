Looking Back: The Rebels lost 67-58 at No. 15 Auburn and won 86-60 at home against Vanderbilt.
The Rebels were swept by Auburn this year. The Vanderbilt win was eighth in the last 10 against the Commodores.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels play their home finale Wednesday night at 8 against Missouri which defeated Ole Miss 71-68 in Columbia on Feb. 18.
The Rebels conclude the regular season Saturday at 5:30 at Mississippi State.
Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Junior guard Devontae Shuler led five players in double figures – Breein Tyree had the fewest points in that group with 11 – with 18 points on 7 for 12 shooting. He was 4 for 5 from 3. Shuler also had six assists and no turnovers.
Who’s Not: Junior center Khadim Sy was better against Vanderbilt but failed to impact the game against Auburn getting in foul trouble, committing four turnovers and getting off only one shot – a miss – in 22 minutes.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss was at No. 94 in Sunday's update of the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
Bottom Line: The Vanderbilt win, as impressive as it was, comes with an asterisk since the Commodores have lost 35 of their last 36 against SEC teams. It is something to build on, however, and if the Rebels can finish strong they still have a chance to climb out of the bottom four and avoid playing on the first day of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.