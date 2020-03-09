Looking Back: The Rebels won 75-67 against Missouri in their final home game but three days later shot just 29.4 percent from the floor and lost 69-44 at Mississippi State.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels, the SEC Tournament No. 12 seed, takes on No. 13 Georgia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first game of the tournament. If it wins, Ole Miss would play Florida in the second round and MSU in the third round. A magical run to win the tourney championship would require five wins in five days.
Who’s Hot: It’s hard to identify a “hot” player after a team shoots 29.4 percent, but junior guard Devontae Shuler had 16 points on 6 for 11 shooting at MSU.
Who’s Not: Sophomore power forward Blake Hinson did not score against the Bulldogs. He was 0 for 9 from the floor 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Hinson was the catalyst in the Rebels’ win in Starkville last year, scoring 26 points as a true freshman.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss was at No. 93 in Sunday’s update of the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
Bottom Line: There were a few high points to the season after the Rebels got their legs back following a 1-7 SEC start, but the Mississippi State game was not one of them, and a No. 12 tournament seed is one of the consequences of poor performance out of the gate in conference play.