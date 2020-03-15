Looking Back: The Rebels lost 81-63 to Georgia in one of only two games played in the 2020 SEC tournament. After Wednesday’s two games between the last four-seeded teams, the remaining games were canceled due to coronavirus fears.
Ole Miss finished with a sub.-500 record, the first for Kermit Davis in 13 years. His fifth Middle Tennessee State team also finished 15-17.
Looking Ahead: Team activities for all SEC teams are canceled until at least April 15. The Rebels lose Breein Tyree, the SEC’s second-leading scorer, but Davis is hopeful growth of returning players and new pieces in 6-foot-10 forward Shon Robinson and guards Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell will help the Rebels show improvement.
Who’s Hot: Tyree had 18 points against Georgia, and Devontae Shuler had 17 on 8 for 15 shooting.
Who’s Not: Sophomore forward Blake Hinson had eight points but was 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss finished the season with a No. 97 NCAA NET ranking.
Bottom Line: Robinson, Joiner and Murrell should help, but the Rebels will again find themselves in need of impact play from newcomers. That didn’t work out this season when they relied on Sammy Hunter and Austin Crowley. Davis believes Hunter and Crowley will be better as sophomores, and the return of Luis Rodriguez should provide a dependable rebounder and defender – if he’s able to overcome a third surgery.