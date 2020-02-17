Looking Back: Ole Miss capped a 3-0 homestand with an 83-58 win over Mississippi State but went back on the road and lost 67-62 at No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.
Looking Ahead: The Rebels are at Missouri on Tuesday at 7:30 and return home Saturday night at 7:30 against Alabama. Both games will air on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Senior guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 40 points against MSU and led the Rebels with 19 points at Kentucky, though he missed the front end of a one-and-one in the final minute that hurt the upset chances.
Who’s Not: After playing a pivotal role against MSU with 18 points and a tone-setting finish to the first half, junior center Khadim Sy managed just two points on 1 for 6 shooting against the Wildcats.
NET Rankings Watch: Ole Miss was at No. 81 in the NCAA NET rankings on Sunday, up 11 spots from last week.
Bottom Line: There are consequences to a 1-7 start, and while opportunities to play back into NCAA Tournament conversation remain the inability to close at Kentucky was a big one lost. It’s those road games that Ole Miss has to finish to have a chance.