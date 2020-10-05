Thumbs Up
Quarterback Matt Corral played big for the second- straight week. Sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had a breakout game. Though pummeled in the run game, the defense produced three-straight stops in the second half that allowed the offense to rally from a two-touchdown deficit.
Thumbs Down
About that Kentucky run game: The Wildcats posted 408 yards and six touchdowns and had three rushers over 100 yards.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Bring the heat: Heat isn’t only about pass rush, it’s about making plays behind the line, and though Mohamed Sanogo’s fourth-down sack in the fourth quarter was a massive play the Rebels were rarely disruptive in the backfield as the Wildcats rushed for 400-plus yards.
Execute in red zone: The Rebels were much better down close than they were against Florida. Ole Miss had six red zone trips and scored five touchdowns including the overtime game-winner, a 3-yard pass to Elijah Moore.
Get off the field: The Rebels were 6 for 11 in third-down defense. It wasn’t great, but it may be the ID this defense is developing as a unit that can be good for stretches of time.
MVP
Ole Miss fans and no doubt Jonathan Mingo himself had been waiting for a game like this from one of the top recruits in the 2019 signing class.
Mingo had career-highs in catches (eight), yards (129) and touchdowns (two).
Bottom Line
If “good for a while” becomes the identity of the defense, that’s an improvement from what Ole Miss showed in the season opener. The offense will have to take the lead if Ole Miss is going to win, and Corral and Co. need to be better early in the third quarter.