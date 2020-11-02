Thumbs Up
Quarterback Matt Corral was 31 for 34 passing, a 91.1 completion rate. He set school records for consecutive completions and touchdown passes (six) in a non-overtime game.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore tied the school record for catches in a game and set a record with 238 receiving yards.
Running back Jerrion Ealy narrowly missed his third 100-yard game as he finished with 95 yards on 15 carries. He had a 60-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding call that occurred away from the action.
Thumbs Down
Kicker Luke Logan missed two PATs and a 42-yard field goal.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the GameDay Scouting Report)
Control the line of scrimmage: The Ole Miss offensive line provided big holes in the run game and time for Corral to go through his reads.
Surprise Seals: The Rebels did not pressure Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals very much.
However, they kept plays in front of them, and Seals didn’t often challenge the Rebels with home run throws.
Seals completed 31 of 40 for 319 yards and two touchdowns.
Finish drives: After struggles against Arkansas and Auburn the Rebels had their most efficient game on offense.
They scored five touchdowns on five red zone trips. They punted just once and scored touchdowns on eight of 11 possessions including eight of the first nine.
MVP
Corral read the Vanderbilt defense and made good decisions.
Bottom Line
An unfocused team could have slopped around and won the game, but that’s not what the Rebels were.
They were sharp and on task. They played with energy and executed on both sides of the ball.
As a result, a team greatly in need of a shot of confidence will carry that for two weeks before South Carolina visits on Nov. 14.