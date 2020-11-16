Thumbs Up
Quarterback Matt Corral was 28-for-32 passing for a school-record 513 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Elijah Moore was dependable in multiple spots on the field, and running back Jerrion Ealy had 84 yards and two scores on 17 carries.
The defense got a couple of key stops late that finally helped the offense lock up the win.
Thumbs Down
The defense failed to slow down the South Carolina run game for 3 ½ quarters. Had they been more efficient against Kevin Harris (25, 243, 5 TDs) the game would have been secure much earlier.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report in our GameDay edition)
Execute: The Rebels ran their offense and did what they wanted to do throughout the game. At times the run game was a little slow, but they still managed 195 yards, four touchdowns and 4.1 yards per carry.
Don’t be shy with Shi: South Carolina receiver Shi Smith had a big night with 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith had a big pass break-up against him in the fourth quarter, a key play in three-straight defensive stops that helped the Rebels seal the game.
Rule the red zone: The Rebels had seven scores in eight trips, including six touchdowns.
The lone Ole Miss turnover was a Corral fumble in the red zone.
MVP
Matt Corral can be forgiven for the fumble because of his accuracy and decision-making the rest of the night.
Bottom Line
South Carolina has struggled of late, but this Gamecocks team was very competitive earlier in the season. It was big for Ole Miss to beat an SEC team not named Arkansas or Vanderbilt for the first time since 2017.