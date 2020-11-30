Thumbs Up
The beleaguered Ole Miss defense forced enough punts and made enough big plays to get the win.
Running backs, led by Jerrion Ealy, ran hard.
Quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore played well.
Thumbs Down
The Rebels did not execute well in the red zone, and coaching decisions not to kick short field goals at least once or twice gave the Bulldogs the chance to throw for the end zone to tie or win on the game’s final play.
The Rebels had 81 yards in penalties and rarely attempted to pressure MSU quarterback Will Rogers.
Keys to Victory
(From our GameDay preview section)
Break on the Ball: The Rebels tackled well and did a good job of arriving at the ball at almost the same time as MSU receivers on Rogers’ short passes. Transfer DB Otis Reese was a big part of this.
Pick your spots in the run game: Ealy narrowly missed 100 yards, and his touchdown with 4:48 left turned out to be the game-winner.
Win the turnover battle: The game’s only turnover was forced by Ole Miss, and it was a big one, denying State a touchdown at the Rebels’ goalline.
MVP
Elijah Moore didn’t get in the end zone but had 12 catches for 139 yards several of which moved the chains.
Bottom Line
Ole Miss hoped to play cleaner in the game, but in a rebuilding season the Rebels won while being just OK, a step in the right direction.