Thumbs Up
Mississippi State’s defense, for a third-consecutive week, held their opponent mostly in check. Two of the Aggies’ four touchdown drives started on the Bulldogs’ eight-yard line and one-yard line, so there wasn’t much to be done with those. The defense forced one turnover, which resulted in an Emmanuel Forbes 60-yard pick-six.
Thumbs Down
The MSU offensive line was awful once again. The Bulldogs started a new lineup and the line gave up six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries. That resulted in a strip-sack on a fumble and an interception.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the Scouting Report from our GameDay section)
Stop turning the ball over: Mississippi State had its best game of the season with turnovers, although both proved costly. The interception ended the Bulldogs’ only scoring threat in the first half and the fumble resulted in an Aggies’ touchdown.
Make someone miss Kylin: Well. Kylin Hill did not play due to a suspension for a undisclosed reason. After the game, Mike Leach said Hill’s future on the team is unknown.
Limit Spiller and company: This did not happen. Spiller rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. That’s an average of 6.3 yards per rush. Texas A&M as a whole rushed for 186 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per rush.
MVP
Freshman quarterback Will Rogers entered the game in the third quarter and led the team on three drives. His second drive was the Bulldogs’ only scoring drive of the game. He finished 15 of 18 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown pass.
Bottom Line
Mississippi State is now sitting at 1-3 going into its open week. The quarterback and offensive line situation needs to be figured out during the next two weeks or the Alabama matchup on Oct. 31 could get uglier than it already will be.