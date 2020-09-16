STARKVILLE – KJ Costello may be the starting quarterback when the season starts, but no player has had a bigger impact than true freshman Will Rogers in preseason and fall camp.
Rogers enrolled at Mississippi State in December and was a clear step ahead of the team in the Air Raid offense when Mike Leach and his staff took over in January.
Rogers ran a similar version of the Air Raid offense at Brandon high school, where he started for three consecutive seasons. To say he was comfortable running the offense is an understatement.
“We did the same thing in high school, very similar, a lot of the same plays, things like that. It was just called different stuff,” Rogers said after Tuesday’s practice. “So, when I’m out there with those guys, I’m just trying to score every possession, score every drive. I’m extremely comfortable in the offense.”
Costello announced his transfer to Mississippi State in February, and when he got on campus, he and Rogers began working together.
Costello came from Stanford, where the offense he played in was seemingly the flipped side of a coin from Leach’s Air Raid.
Stanford runs multiple offenses, but uses tight ends and fullbacks a large percentage of the time. So when he started trying to learn the Air Raid, it was nice having someone as familiar with it as Rogers by his side.
“We come into a completely new system and a completely new staff, and the bottom line is, he knew more about the system than some of the other guys, …” Costello said of Rogers. “At least it showed. He was able to articulate exactly what the system was and he was familiar with certain terms. That was definitely something that helped him a lot and and it helped me understand the offense.”
Even though they were competing for the starting position, Costello said the two quarterbacks teamed up in June and July, before fall camp started, and decided to try and teach the rest of the offense what they knew about the Air Raid offense.
During that period, the team was “practicing” two or three times a week trying to get as many reps as possible during an hour and a half time period.
The team ran 1-on-1’s, 7-on-7’s, and occasionally had close to the full team out there trying to learn the offense.
Costello believes that month and a half is going to pay dividends in terms of how everybody was able to learn the whole offense. He said in just the first few days of real practice, almost everyone knew what they were doing.
“We were competing, but at the same time, it was on our shoulders to teach the guys,” Costello said. “He ran the system in high school and I was absorbing a totally new system, so we were leaning on each other’s shoulders to communicate effectively to everybody else what they were doing.”