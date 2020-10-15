OXFORD – In an Ole Miss basketball season with close losses, blowout losses and not enough wins one of the constants was rebounding.
There wasn’t enough of it.
A few extra possessions could have turned some games and possibly kept the Rebels from posting a losing season in their second go-round with Kermit Davis who led Ole Miss to the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
While college basketball teams have been participating in various levels of on-floor workouts Thursday was the first day of official practice.
The schedule is still coming together and looks like it could include a multi-team event (MTE) at Ole Miss with Jackson State, Central Arkansas and Arkansas State joining the Rebels at The Pavilion the week of Thanksgiving.
Ole Miss, 15-17, 6-12 in the SEC a year ago, had a minus-1.0 rebounding margin in all games, a minus-3.6 margin in conference games.
Five times in SEC games the Rebels were outrebounded by 10 or more.
Davis set out to change those numbers and in the off-season added graduate transfers Romello White and Dimencio Vaughn.
White, a 6-8, 235-pound power forward, was the No. 2 rebounder in the Pac-12 at Arizona State last year.
Rebounding is one of the many talents of Vaughn, a slasher from the wing. He averaged 5.9 rebounds at Rider.
“We have more length, and guys are more aggressive,” senior point guard Devontae Shuler said. “Guys really want it, not thinking about just scoring the ball all the time.”
The re-making of the roster also included the departure of power forward Blake Hinson, a two-year starter, and the addition of another big forward, Robert Allen, a transfer from Samford. Allen’s waiver request was denied by the NCAA, and he will sit out the coming season.
Improved rebounding numbers won’t come only from the new guys, Davis said.
Redshirt freshman Shon Robinson, 6-10 and athletic, has shown energetic play around the rim. Luis Rodriguez, a physical 6-6 player, is healthy for the first time in his career, and Davis says senior center Khadim Sy and sophomore post reserve Sammy Hunter have been improved.
Also back is junior KJ Buffen who led the team with 6.1 rebounds a game last year.
“We have a more athletic, more physical-looking SEC roster,” Davis said. “We have 10-12 guys we can put in an SEC game.”