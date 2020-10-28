OXFORD • The Lane Kiffin Era at Ole Miss began with the Rebels announcing their presence as a top-rated passing offense with quarterback Matt Corral among the national leaders in efficiency.
Things have changed, but so have the Rebels.
As defensive coordinators have made adjustments, the run game – with two backs sharing the spotlight – has come into greater focus.
Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner didn’t just arrive.
They made plays earlier this season, and as the two primary backs in the rotation at the end of last season the idea of mostly equal playing time – down, distance and play-calling will dictate things – isn’t new to them.
“They’re talented kids that came in together and really get along together,” Kiffin said. “They’re very different personalities. They work really hard, and they do a great job together.”
As Ole Miss readies for Saturday’s 3 p.m. kick at Vanderbilt, the smaller, shiftier Ealy and the bullish Conner are the top running back tandem in the SEC.
Ealy is sixth in the league with 85.8 rushing yards per game, Conner 11th at 58.8. That’s 144.6 yards a game.
LSU backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. are the second-best tandem at 117.6.
Ealy and Conner both posted 100-yard games with two touchdowns apiece against Alabama when the Rebels racked up 647 total yards.
The run game has taken on greater importance in the last two weeks as Arkansas and Auburn have begun to drop eight defenders in coverage.
It took until the second half for the Rebels to run the ball consistently in Fayetteville, but some two-tight end sets helped.
“We were more detailed. We relied on our running keys, and we perfected them. It’s about being more focused throughout the game and each and every play,” Ealy said.
Ole Miss had 283 yards on the ground against Auburn. Kiffin said greater execution late in the game would have pushed that figure past 300 yards and likely delivered a win for the Rebels.
Conner had 75 yards, Ealy 74. Quarterback Matt Corral led the run game with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.
On its second drive of the game the Rebels ran 10-straight plays and reached the Auburn 3 before Corral was intercepted in the end zone.
Improved communication up front has also helped in the run game, and it’s helping redshirt freshman guards Jeremy James, Caleb Warren and Reese McIntyre grow up, junior center Ben Brown said.
“The biggest thing is getting everybody on the same page. There are some guys who haven’t played as much football as me, Royce (Newman) and Nick Broeker.”
Vanderbilt hasn’t played since Oct. 10, and it’s last two games have been 41-7 losses to both LSU and South Carolina.
However, the Commodores did show up better in the season opener, a 17-12 loss at Texas A&M.
They are giving up 211.0 rushing yards a game.
Brown likes the Rebels’ chances in the run game with Ealy and Conner in the lead.
“Snoop and Ealy, that’s a fun duo to block for. They’re both very powerful, very physical. They run hard, and they’re always trying to run straight and get extra yards,” he said. “They’re both very selfless, big team players.”