HOOVER, Ala. – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin often has spoken highly of his time on staff with Nick Saban at Alabama.
Wednesday, at SEC Media Days, Saban returned the praise to Kiffin, his offensive coordinator in 2014-16.
Saban’s comments were also a compliment for former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, though he didn’t name Freeze.
“Because of what Ole Miss had done and had beaten us several times running the spreads, the RPOs, the screens and things that are difficult to defend … we weren’t utilizing some of those things, which I thought put us at a disadvantage,” Saban said. “When (Lane) came in I said, ‘Look, we want to change this. You need to research this.’”
Saban’s charge to Kiffin would not have been a direct result of losses to Freeze’s Ole Miss teams in 2014 and 2015 as Kiffin joined the Alabama staff for the 2014 season.
Clearly the Rebels’ offense impressed Saban in those seasons, winning with quarterback Bo Wallace in Oxford and with quarterback Chad Kelly the following season.
It’s just as clear that Saban was impressed with the adaptability of Kiffin who had previously leaned to a more pro-style philosophy.
“Lane had always been kind of the same philosophy-wise as we were,” Saban said. “Lane really hadn’t done much of that stuff either.”
Kiffin’s offenses at Alabama leaned to the run or pass depending on available talent. Each of his three units ranked among the top scoring teams in the country 36.9 points in 2014, 35.1 points in 2015 and 38.8 points in 2016.
“Lane did implement that and was sort of change how we do things on offense,” Saban said.
That philosophy won’t change this season as Saban seeks to replace three of the top five in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting and welcomes a new coordinator in former NFL coach Bill O’Brien.
In all Alabama lost 10 players to the NFL draft, six in the first round.
“How do players respond in new roles? That’s why it’s very difficult to repeat,” Saban said.