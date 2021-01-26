OXFORD • Shunning the advice of everyone’s parents Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo is all set to play with explosives.
It’s the primary reason he’ll return to Ole Miss for a fifth season of college football.
Ole Miss went 5-5 in Lane Kiffin’s debut season as coach, and Sanogo, who appeared at middle linebacker in all 10 games and started four, believes the Rebels left wins on the table.
He believes defense will improve, and offense will again put up yards and points.
“If I could put a word on it I would say it feels like dynamite. It feels like we’ve got everything together, and now it’s time to light the fire and let it blow,” Sanogo said. “It feels good.”
Sanogo sustained a broken ankle in Week 2 of 2019 and was able to use his redshirt year for that season. He did not need the NCAA’s offer of an extra season of eligibility to return for 2021, but with a managerial finance degree in hand could have moved on.
He did not and will work on a masters of business administration this spring and fall.
Others did accept the NCAA’s offer and have signed up for a second senior season with the Rebels: end Tariquious Tisdale, linebacker Lakia Henry and linebacker-end Sam Williams will all return.
“To be honest, the season was exactly what we anticipated,” Sanogo said. “We always knew we had what it took, we just struggled to get it done. Under coach Kiffin’s direction we feel we can 100 percent accomplish our goals. It’s exciting.”
The challenges of a new head coach, new staff and the absence of spring drills at times left the Rebels “shooting in the dark,” but the season turned when trust – from players to coach and vice versa – was established, Sanogo said.
Football players began off-season workouts under strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and his staff on Monday.
Added to the mix are 18 mid-year enrollees, 15 signees and three walk-ons.
The second football signing date is nine days away. Kiffin and his staff hope to land four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone to strengthen a front that rarely collapsed the pocket or made plays behind the line.
Continued individual growth and the idea of playing on a winning college team – something Sanogo has never done – were motivating factors in Sanogo’s decision to return.
“This team definitely should have done better than we did,” he said. “A lot of people know that, and we know exactly what we need to work on as individuals and on offense and defense. We have the drive to work. It’s about putting the pieces together to go and get what we feel we deserve.”