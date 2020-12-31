KEYS TO VICTORY
Take advantage of the opt out
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins, named the best defender in the country last week, opted out of the bowl game and is preparing for the NFL draft. He had a stellar year with 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 4 interceptions.
Mississippi State needs to take shots at whoever is replacing him and needs to have success in the passing game. Collins had four of Tulsa’s six interceptions this year.
Run the ball again
Mississippi State had its most efficient running game of the season against Missouri. The Bulldogs eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season and finished with 28 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Tulsa has allowed over 100 yards rushing in every game this season and has given up seven rushing touchdowns in eight games. MSU could find some success running the ball.
Don’t let RBs break tackles
Tulsa has two running backs who are each averaging about 11 carries a game and over five yards per carry this season. A third is not playing due to injury. The Golden Hurricane will run one of them for a few plays then switch to the other one to keep the running game fresh.
MSU needs to make initial tackles on contact so that the defense is not getting tired before Tulsa enters a RB with fresh legs to take advantage of the situation.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
Mississippi State receiver Jaden Walley has recorded four-consecutive 100-yard receiving games and has 29 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch. Collins, who is opted out, was Tulsa’s best pass defender, so the Golden Hurricane defense will likely try to stick their next-best defender on Walley or double-team him.
MSU will need to take advantage of that and complete some passes to Austin Williams, Malik Heath, etc. to open things back up for Walley and his playmaking skills.
When Tulsa has the ball
Tulsa runs the ball more than it throws. When the Golden Hurricane decide to throw, they usually pass the ball to three receivers.
Keylon Stokes, Josh Johnson and JuanCarlos Santana all have over 30 receptions and 400 yards on the year and have combined for 12 of the team’s 14 passing touchdowns. MSU will likely line up Forbes and Emerson Jr. on two of them. The Bulldogs need to find someone else to help cover.
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
MSU’s tight ends/slot receivers vs. Tulsa’s linebackers
Collin’s opt-out hurts Tulsa’s passing defense much more than it does the run game. With his absence in the pass defense, MSU could have some more success across the middle with its inside receivers such as Walley, Williams, or tight ends like Geor’quarius Spivey or Brad Cumbest.
Those guys having some success across the middle could cause the linebackers to sit back into zones and play farther back, which would open up the running lanes for Dillon Johnson and Jo’quavious Marks.
Dalton Middleton