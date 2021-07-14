SEC Media Days, after a year off, are set to begin Monday in Hoover, Alabama.
Wednesday the conference announced the players that will be attending, just two from each school as opposed to three, a COVID-19 measure the league has put in place.
Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule and wide receiver Austin Williams will join Bulldogs coach Mike Leach.
For Ole Miss, quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones will join Rebels coach Lane Kiffin.
It will be the first appearance at Media Days for Leach and Kiffin as coaches at MSU and Ole Miss.
The SEC also announced that fans will not be permitted to linger in the lobby of the Wynfrey Hotel and that there will be no autograph opportunities at Media Days.