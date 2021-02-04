College baseball will begin in two weeks.
There will be big games played early for the state’s two SEC entries as Ole Miss and Mississippi State, themselves ranked in the top 10, travel to Arlington, Texas to face top 10 teams Texas, Texas Tech and TCU.
There will be stiff competition off the bat and a chance for teams to get a better look at where they stand.
That in-ward look is one of the many things that are different this preseason since COVID-19 pulled the plug on college baseball almost a year ago.
Spring sports were in full swing, and baseball was gearing up for its conference season, the 30-game run through the SEC.
That was taken away. Not a single conference game was played, and coaches didn’t get to see their players respond to the physical grind of three-game weekends, the ebb and flow of Friday and Saturday or the mental toughness required for a swing game on Sunday.
“The biggest challenge for this team is how are they going to handle it when they hit a bump in the road. This team has faced no adversity,” Ole Miss radio analyst Brad Henderson said.
The No. 6-ranked Rebels last year lost their season opener against No. 1 Louisville then won 16-straight before the plug was pulled prior to the LSU series.
Missing the SEC series has affected player evaluations, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
“That’s one of the things nobody mentions. We always mention the physical part,” Bianco said.
As Bianco speaks with confidence about three returning weekend starting pitchers he reminds himself that Sunday starter Derek Diamond, a freshman in 2020, never made it to SEC play and that his Friday night starter Doug Nikhazy did, but that was as a true freshman in 2019. Nikhazy didn’t have a sophomore conference season to learn from his rookie mistakes.
MSU coach Chris Lemonis is bothered less about evaluations. He believes he has a good read on his players. The problem is he’s not able to read a ton of growth that would have occurred had a guy like catcher Logan Tanner, a freshman last year, played at places like Columbia, S.C., Fayetteville and Baton Rouge.
“It’s such a hard league and a hard division. You have to get used to playing in this league. Those are the kinds of areas we missed out on,” Lemonis said.
Another is simply playing itself, having the 30 SEC games and maybe a dozen non-league games taken off the schedule.
“It’s the experience piece for our kids. Usually you go through it then have a chance to go off and have a really good summer. They lost both of those pieces for the most part,” Lemonis said. “Some of our guys played summer ball, some didn’t. Fighting those two areas is what’s tough for us.”
Rebels team captain Tim Elko is an interesting case study after the canceled conference schedule.
A physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds with speed, Elko will start at third base.
Even with his physical ability he’s a guy who blossomed late after hitting .216 and .212 in his freshman and sophomore seasons then .354 in the abbreviated 2020.
“In our eyes, he’s a superstar, but in the fans’ eyes, they’ve only seen it 17 games. We watched him do it for back-to-back summers in the Northwoods League, we watched him do it for back-to-back falls against our pitchers who we consider really good,” Bianco said. “He’s kind of been a mainstay in our lineup although when you look back in the media guide or something like that you just don’t see those numbers.”