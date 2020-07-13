SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said he and conference athletics directors had a “productive” meeting Monday at the league office in Birmingham, but the meeting did not lead to an announcement of SEC-only football for 2020 or any other final decisions.
Those could come later this month.
The Big 10 and Pac-12 last week announced they would compete
“We had a productive meeting and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead,” Sankey said.
Among the topics discussed were possible scheduling options for “holding” athletic competition for the fall of 2020, an SEC news release said.
Also discussed were safe game management practices as well as matters common to conference meetings, the release said.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve, and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis,” Sankey said. “In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”