OMAHA – Part of the attraction of the College World Series is familiarity.
Many of us have watched it for many years.
We’ve seen surprise players emerge at critical times; we’ve seen the dogpiles on the field.
There’s a certain comfort with that.
Ole Miss has experienced familiarity in its Omaha trip with a win over SEC West rival Auburn in the first round and now scouting another conference opponent for a second-round meeting with Arkansas.
Rebels coach Mike Bianco has downplayed the significance of the “know your foe” matchups.
He backtracked a little bit Sunday morning as the Rebels worked at Creighton’s practice field before a community service appearance in the afternoon.
“It would be wrong to say being familiar doesn’t matter. I think there’s a comfort in that and knowing the players and having already thrown to them but also you have to keep that in perspective. Guys are hotter, guys are colder. It’s been a while,” he said.
Here’s something else to get familiar with.
SEC West teams make up half of this year’s field.
Texas and Oklahoma are just a few years from joining.
That would be six of eight if my math is correct. (That’s only partial jest.)
Tennessee was almost here.
It’s not a big jump to think of a College World Series in a post-expansion world where every team is an SEC team.
It’s quite possible an Omaha trip could mean a condensed SEC Tournament.
That’s the level of competition that’s played within the conference right now, and it’s why it’s not really just a cliche when coaches say SEC competition prepares them for the postseason.
Ole Miss is an example of that after going from a 14-16 conference regular season to running through a regional at Miami and a super regional at Southern Miss without a loss.
Here’s another twist to the familiarity angle.
Ole Miss, of course, knows quite well all of its SEC family, but the familiarity goes to another level when you think about Bianco and Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.
Bianco started at Ole Miss in 2001, Van Horn at Arkansas in 2003.
Bianco is 37-29 against Van Horn in that stretch.
This year Ole Miss, unranked and in struggle mode at the time, went 1-2 at No. 4 Arkansas.
They lost the last two games 6-3 — after tying the game at 3 in the eighth — and 4-3.
After the Arkansas weekend the Rebels won their next seven games with sweeps at Missouri and LSU.
Some say Fayetteville was a lightbulb moment for freshman lefty Hunter Elliott who kept the Rebels in it with three runs on four hits, a walk and eight strikeouts in six innings.
For Elliott, it was the beginning of familiarity with Hog calls.
He was asked if he could tune them out in Omaha.
“I would say rather than trying to tune them out make it to where they don’t do it as much. That would be better. If you allow less runs you won’t hear it as much is kind of what I figured out … less home runs, less runs, less Woo-Pigs.”
If Elliott can do that in his Arkansas rematch Ole Miss — with a second CWS win — can become more familiar with its local digs and settle in for a long stay.