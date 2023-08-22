The SEC Preseason Coaches' All-SEC teams were unveiled on Tuesday. A total of 10 players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss made the cut.
Rebel running back Quinshon Judkins led the way with a first-team selection, while Ole Miss had five additional honorees on the third team: tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg, offensive linemen Jeremy James and Micah Pettus, and defensive end Jared Ivey.
Bulldog playmaker Tulu Griffin appeared as both the 2nd team all-purpose players and the third team return specialist. Mississippi State was also represented Nathaniel Watson on the second team, while Will Rogers and Jett Johnson made the third team.
This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America from the AP, CBS Sports/247Sports, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele, as well as Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy's, Athlon and Phil Steele.
Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS' National Freshman of the Year, On3's Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications.
Will Rogers, who ESPN.com said is "the most accomplished passer in the SEC," has thrown for 10,689 career yards, the eighth most in SEC history, and he is just 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC's all-time leading passer. The senior from Brandon, Miss., has rewritten the Mississippi State record book in his time wearing Maroon and White. He owns 29 different program records, highlighted by 82 career touchdown passes, ranking eighth in SEC history.
Tulu Griffin, a senior from Philadelphia, Miss., has earned a reputation as an elite return specialist and a threat to score anytime he touches the football.
Last season Griffin led the nation in kickoff return yards (32.3 yards per return on 19 kickoffs) while racking up 613 kickoff return yards with one return touchdown in total. In eight of the team's 13 games last season, Griffin returned the kickoff for at least 30 yards. He tied a career-high with 144 return yards and a touchdown in State's overtime victory against Auburn. He has earned 1,333 kickoff return yards and two touchdowns in his career. Griffin also lines up at receiver and has 76 receptions for 832 yards and five scores in his career.
Tupelo native Jett Johnson led the SEC in tackles during the 2022 season with 115 while adding 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and three QB hurries. Johnson combined with Watson last season to be the only Power 5 duo to finish first and second in their respective conferences in total tackles.
SEC Preseason Coaches' All-SEC teams
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina*
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
WR – Evan Stewart, Texas A&M*
WR – Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt*
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama*
TE – Mayson Taylor, LSU
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia*
OL – Emery Jones, LSU*
C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Defense
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M*
WR – Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama*
TE – Luke Deal, Auburn*
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE – Michael Trigg, Ole Miss*
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL –Kam Stutts, Auburn*
OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee*
OL – Micah Pettus, Ole Miss*
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
Defense
DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama*
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri*
LB – Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall, Florida
DB – Greg Brooks, LSU
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Arkansas
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn*
P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt*
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
