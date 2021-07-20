HOOVER, Ala. – If JT Daniels is the missing piece to get Georgia over the hump to an SEC championship it’s not because of his natural talent alone.
The Bulldogs went 8-2 last season with losses to the SEC’s division winners, Alabama and Florida.
Daniels, once the starter at USC before transferring, started Georgia’s last four games. He passed for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Some have the Bulldogs in the top five going into the season.
“The preseason rankings are what they are. We don’t have any say over them. It’s cool when they say you’re good, it’s cool when they say you suck,” Daniels said.
Avoiding the latter for Georgia will depend in large part on Daniels’ ability to get the ball to receivers like Kearis Jackson, Georgia Pickens and Jermiane Burton.
“The two guys that were the last two national champions were really good quarterbacks. They were great decsion-makers,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The decison-making, the touchdown-to-interception ratio, using your playmakers … JT has those skill sets.”
And more.
The No. 2-rated pro style quarterback as a senior in suburban Los Angeles, drew offers from across the country.
He completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Trojans in 2018.
Then he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 opener against Utah State.
The injury delayed his readiness in his first season at Georgia, but he eventually wrestled the position away from Stetson Bennett.
“I’d say my biggest strength is understanding my role as the primary distributor,” Daniels said. “I’m OK with the ball in my hands, but we have a lot of players that when they have the ball Iin the right situations they do really good things.”