HOOVER, Ala. – If his fourth season as Texas A&M’s head coach is anything close to what his fourth campaign at Florida State was like, head coach Jimbo Fisher will be doing an awful lot of smiling come early 2022.
Fresh off a 9-1 2020 season and No. 5 ranking in the final College Football Playoff Poll, the Aggies are hoping to make noise in the CFP sooner rather than later. Texas A&M has steadily improved in each of Fisher’s three seasons at the helm, similar to the magic he worked with the Seminoles.
After a 12-2 season in 2012-13, Fisher’s third at Florida State, the Seminoles won the national championship in 2013-14.
Fisher is hoping lighting does in fact strike twice after narrowly missing out on the playoff field a season ago.
“I'm all for it if that's what happens, I promise you that,” Fisher said with a laugh. “From … the success standpoint we've had, I think there are a lot of similarities.”
Standing in the way of Texas A&M’s national title hopes are a pair of substantial barriers: breaking in a new quarterback and Nick Saban.
Kellen Mond, now of the Minnesota Vikings, spent the majority of his four seasons as the Aggies’ starting signal-caller. Mond is the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
“We have to replace a great quarterback. But we have great, outstanding guys with (Zach) Calzada and Haynes King right there that are going to be two outstanding guys to compete for the job,” Fisher said.
The Alabama matter, however, is another thing altogether.
Texas A&M lost one game in 2020; it was a 28-point drubbing to the Crimson Tide the second week of the season. For Fisher, building culture has been paramount to the Aggies’ gradual step up the powerhouse ladder, preaching bettering themselves rather than focusing on specific opposition.
But the Aggies still need to prove they belong by beating the SEC’s best.
“We talk about just executing throughout the season. That's one game. We try to win all our games,” offensive lineman Kenyon Green said. “We have a common goal, get to the championship. So we're not too worried about just one game.”