Auburn Freeze Football

Newly named Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze speaks to a crowd after his introduction Tuesday.

 Todd Van Emst/AP

If you’ve been unplugged from media for a few months and returned Tuesday to find former Mississippi State AD John Cohen introducing former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze as the new coach at Auburn while Ole Miss announced it was paying more than $9 million to its football coach, well … pass the Tylenol.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

