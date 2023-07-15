OXFORD — SEC Media Days kick off Monday, and questions abound as the coaches for all 14 teams converge in Nashville to meet with members of the media.
Here are a few questions that loom large heading into the event.
Do coaches want eight or nine SEC games in 2025 and beyond?
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is already on the record as saying the conversation about whether eight or nine games for the SEC schedule going forward is being overblown.
The conference recently announced that its teams will play eight games in 2024 when Texas and Oklahoma enter the conference. After that, however, things are unknown.
It’s bound to be a major talking point with coaches as they take the podiums on their respective days, and commissioner Greg Sankey is likely to be asked about the topic, too.
What do we make of Texas A&M?
One of the highest-rated recruiting classes in history didn’t stop the Aggies from a tough 2022 campaign that saw the team finish 5-7 and miss a bowl game.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, hiring former Louisville and Arkansas (among other places) coach Bobby Petrino to run his team’s offense. How much better will the Aggies be in 2023?
The conversation surrounding Fisher’s buyout has been discussed ad nauseum, but if another subpar season were to take place, would he actually be on the hot seat?
How quickly can Auburn rebound under Hugh Freeze?
Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC after a four-year stint at Liberty. Freeze was, of course, Ole Miss’ coach before he was forced to resign due to an alleged "pattern of personal misconduct," per CBS Sports. Freeze took the Rebels to a pair of New Year’s Six games and twice finished ranked in the AP Top 25.
Auburn, meanwhile, is on its third coach since 2020 following the firing of Bryan Harsin last season. The Tigers went 5-7 last season, which included a loss in Oxford to Ole Miss.
Freeze has coached against the Rebels since leaving, having taken Liberty into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2021 (Ole Miss won 27-14). Ole Miss and Auburn play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 21.
Auburn’s first three games are against UMass, Cal and Samford. After that, it’s Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and the Rebels. How quickly can Freeze get his footing with the Tigers? Because once the SEC slate starts, it doesn’t really slow down.
Is LSU the team to beat in the West? Is the East still Georgia’s to lose?
Alabama has represented the West seven times since 2012.
Last year, however, LSU made the trip to Atlanta, falling to eventual national champion Georgia 50-30. The Tigers took down the Crimson Tide in one of the best games of the season — a 32-31 overtime thriller in Baton Rouge — setting stage for LSU’s berth in the conference title game.
Alabama is always a good bet to be great, but LSU is among the favorites to win the national title this season. Will Alabama reign supreme once again? Will Ole Miss make its first trip to the SEC title game? Will a darkhorse like Texas A&M or Arkansas make a move?
Georgia has won the East in five of the last six seasons.
Can Tennessee, fresh off an Orange Bowl victory, overtake the Bulldogs? Does a team like Florida or Kentucky have a chance? Can South Carolina take the next step under Shane Beamer and represent the division in Atlanta?
This is the last year with divisions in the SEC. Odds are high there will be a few surprises in store.
