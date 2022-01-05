I watched Michael Jordan play basketball and was amazed by his skill.
There were enough great players during Jordan’s time, Larry Bird being one, that I didn’t cast my silent vote then for Jordan as the greatest of all time.
He certainly could have been, but when I watched I didn’t watch with the reverence and hushed tones with the thought that he was the no-doubt "GOAT."
Awareness often accompanies age, and so I watch Nick Saban differently.
And here is Saban again back in the national championship game.
Alabama fans, if they’re truthful, probably never dreamed they’d feel for a coach the way they feel about Bear Bryant.
No doubt many would have named Bryant the GOAT during his heyday. He’d have been perplexed by that term I suspect, but it would have been hard to argue.
Now Saban has won as many titles as Bryant won at Alabama, he’s won them in fewer seasons, and he’s won more titles overall than any coach in history.
And he has has great chance to win another and set the GOAT bar higher with a win against Georgia on Monday night.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart was named SEC Coach of the Year by both the Associated Press and his peers.
There were a number of strong coaching performances within the conference this year, and after Alabama lost to Texas A&M it looked like Saban might be middle of the pack in that race.
In College Station, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was outplayed by Zach Calzada. Crimson Tide receivers dropped passes, and there were special teams breakdowns.
Alabama got better and continued to win. You might say the Tide simply refocused, but the coach is responsible for his team’s focus.
Mississippi State had the unfortunate task of facing Saban coming off a loss.
Saban’s players were locked in – and the Bulldogs, at times, were pressing in a 49-9 defeat.
Even before the loss there were games that got Alabama’s attention, one being unbeaten Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa.
Again, Alabama was locked in, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin looked like he was pressing with a couple of early fourth-down attempts.
Alabama led 28-0 at halftime and won 42-21.
If Alabama wins Monday night, Saban will have two more titles than his closest competitor and co-Crimsonite, the Bear. He’ll have three more than Woody Hayes, four more than Frank Leahy and John McKay.
Big names like Bud Wilkinson, Tom Osborne, Darrell Royal, Knute Rockne, Barry Switzer and Urban Meyer won three national championships.
Right now Saban’s seven – beginning with the 2003 title at LSU – have come within a 16-year span.
He hasn’t challenged Wilkinson’s streak of 47-straight wins at Oklahoma, but seven titles in 16 years is really close to a national championship every other season.
Looking young at 70, Saban shows no outward signs of slowing down to the disappointment of many outside a few selective area codes.
Is he the GOAT?
That’s a moving target that’s fun to talk about but difficult to pin down. Circumstances change. The game changes.
More likely one day someone catches Saban the way Saban caught Bear.
But Nick Saban is definitely the GOT:
Greatest Of Today.