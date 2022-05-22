Jack Abraham awakened from unconsciousness, thinking not about football but about Amy Haadsma.
He had blood all over his face, and there was a wedding in a week.
Would he heal?
Turns out Abraham was eventually cleared for both matrimonial bliss and one more shot at SEC football –though one of those has become a complicated path.
Fortunately that’s the football path.
Abraham, once a standout quarterback at Oxford High School, committed last week to play his last season of college eligibility – his seventh – at Missouri.
More accurately, Missouri committed to him.
The Tigers find themselves woefully thin at the game’s most important position.
Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, who had a pre-existing recruiting relationship with Abraham, knew of his unfortunate end to a brief time at Mississippi State.
The extra season awarded to all NCAA athletes in response to COVID-19 prompted Abraham to leave a comfortable environment at Southern Miss for the chance to compete on college football’s biggest stage.
He enrolled at Mississippi State where it was believed his experience and skill level would allow him to at least push rising sophomore Will Rogers and possibly win the job.
Abraham, a Daily Journal offensive player of the year in 2013 and 2015, completed spring drills with the Bulldogs a year ago.
His world changed on June 11.
“It was a Friday morning 6 a.m. workout. We had just gotten done running. We were working some handoffs and exchanges with the running backs. I took an elbow to the head right below my eye,” Abraham explained. “I blacked out for a second, and when I woke up, both eyes were covered in blood. I had cuts everywhere. That was my No. 1 worry. I was getting married in a week.”
The wedding took off, but Abraham’s Mississippi State career did not.
He began to experience headaches and was treated for a concussion.
Head injuries are serious, but players often return to competition quickly after certain protocols are met.
That wasn’t Abraham’s case.
He tried to soldier through until early July, but it was clear something wasn’t right.
The headaches persisted. Abraham scratched his Bulldogs plan and was soon being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center by the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Sills.
Sills, a summa cum laude Mississippi State graduate, diagnosed Abraham with what he called Post-Concussion Syndrome.
Sills treated Abraham in different ways while reminding him his best medicine would be time. Eventually, the headaches passed.
“It was an up-and-down rollercoaster. I’d feel good, I’d push too hard, and I’d have headaches. That was really the story for five months, the second half of my time at State,” Abraham said.
In January Jack and Amy “pretty much said we were going to be done with football,” Abraham said.
They moved to Tupelo, Amy’s hometown, and Jack looked for work while developing a plan for dental school.
However, successful quarterbacks are sticklers for detail, and there was a loose end Abraham just could’t seem to tie.
He knew he was likely leaving college eligibility on the table.
Together he and Amy decided that he would petition the NCAA for a medical hardship for the lost 2021 season in Starkville.
“We went ahead and got the medical redshirt just in case something like this would happen,” Abraham explained.
Something did happen.
Abraham healed, and Missouri starter Connor Bazelak, a redshirt sophomore in 2021, transferred after completing 65 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Abraham has spent his time working out with a private trainer in Tupelo and says he feels as physically fit as ever.
The Missouri quarterback room’s most experienced player right now is redshirt sophomore Brady Cook who has appeared in seven games over two years.
There’s a four-star freshman coming in unless he chases an MLB contract after the draft.
“I think that’s what they were intrigued about with me, the experience part. They wanted to bring an older guy into the room,” Abraham said.
He certainly fits that description.
Abraham started his collegiate journey at Louisiana Tech in 2016 and is on his fifth campus.
His kids are going to have to have a lot of jerseys to keep up, and his new teammates will almost assuredly call him “Pops” as soon as he gets there.
Abraham is not your typical journeyman, though.
He left Louisiana Tech before the transfer portal was a thing. He spent a year at Northwest Community College with an eye on the future.
He was QB1 at Southern Miss in 2018 and 2019 as the Golden Eagles went 13-11.
His quick decisions, accuracy and pocket awareness offset his 6-foot height, and he completed 73 percent in 2018, 68 percent in 2019 while throwing for the second-most yards in program history that second season.
The COVID season in 2020 was one big asterisk with an abrupt coaching change after the season opener and his own injuries. He started five games before his season was cut short.
There was plenty in Abraham’s body of work for Peeler to pitch to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.
So it is in the days ahead that the Abrahams will trek to Columbia, Missouri, and Jack will pursue a starting job in the SEC.
“I wanted to give it a shot, try and go win a job at the SEC level, play well and kind of squash any doubts for professional that would have been with me at the Group of Five level. I just want to do my best and let God do the rest.”