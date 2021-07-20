HOOVER, Ala. – Standing at the podium with comfort – his shirt a couple buttons down and his gold chains hanging around his neck – Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard made it clear that the downward trajectory of his program isn’t expected to continue.
When asked to make an opening statement at SEC Media Days about what he looks forward to this season, Kinnard didn’t seem to care for the 8-5 and 5-6 seasons that followed a 10-3 showing in 2018.
“I’m looking forward to Atlanta,” he said alluding to the SEC title game.
Mark Stoops enters his ninth season at the helm of the program, making his current tenure the second longest in the SEC behind Nick Saban.
Despite struggling for stretches last season, Kentucky took home a Gator Bowl title in a fifth-consecutive bowl appearance under Stoops.
Kentucky adds senior Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones to the linebacker room — one that needed some age and health.
Jones led a struggling Ole Miss defense in tackles (75). Jones is ranked as the No. 8 transfer linebacker according to 247Sports.
While Chris Oats is recovering from a stroke suffered in May 2020 and Jamin Davis left for the NFL, finding an established linebacker was crucial for Stoops.
“He brings a player with a lot of experience and leadership, and we needed that at that position,” Stoops said. “We're excited to have him.”
Kentucky’s defense was toward the top of most defensive categories last season, including the fewest allowed passing yards per game.
That potent pass defense showed out against Mississippi State last season in a 24-2 win for Kentucky — a game in which K.J. Costello (4) and Will Rogers (2) combined for six interceptions.
With a rematch slated in Starkville on October 30 this season, Stoops expects a much-improved MSU squad in Mike Leach’s second season.
“You know Mike’s going to be successful,” Stoops said. “He's been successful everywhere he's been.”