Mississippi State, Ole Miss baseball SEC schedules announced

Sep 15, 2021

The SEC announced its conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

While Mississippi State's nonconference play is yet to be finalized, MSU's national title defense against SEC foes will begin on March 18-20 at Georgia. Ole Miss' season opens with a home series Feb. 18-20 against Charleston Southern, but conference play will begin with a trip to Auburn March 18-20. The rivals will meet for a series in Oxford April 22-24 before facing off in Pearl, Mississippi, on April 26 for a nonconference matchup. Neither team is slated to face Vanderbilt.

Here's a look at the full SEC schedules for both schools:

Mississippi State
March 18-20: at Georgia
March 25-27: Alabama
April 1-3: at Arkansas
April 8-10: LSU
April 14-16: Auburn
April 22-24: at Ole Miss
April 29-May1: at Missouri
May 6-8: Florida
May 13-15: at Texas A&M
May 19-21: Tennessee

Ole Miss
March 18-20: at Auburn
March 25-27: Tennessee
April 1-3: at Kentucky
April 8-10: Alabama
April 14-16: at South Carolina
April 22-24: vs Mississippi State
April 29-May1: at Arkansas
May 6-8: Missouri
May 13-15: at LSU
May 19-21: Texas A&M