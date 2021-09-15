The SEC announced its conference baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

While Mississippi State's nonconference play is yet to be finalized, MSU's national title defense against SEC foes will begin on March 18-20 at Georgia. 

Ole Miss' season opens with a home series Feb. 18-20 against Charleston Southern, but conference play will begin with a trip to Auburn March 18-20. 

The rivals will meet for a series in Oxford April 22-24 before facing off in Pearl, Mississippi, on April 26 for a nonconference matchup. 

Neither team is slated to face Vanderbilt.

Here's a look at the full SEC schedules for both schools:

Mississippi State

March 18-20: at Georgia

March 25-27: Alabama

April 1-3: at Arkansas

April 8-10: LSU

April 14-16: Auburn

April 22-24: at Ole Miss

April 29-May1: at Missouri

May 6-8: Florida

May 13-15: at Texas A&M

May 19-21: Tennessee

Ole Miss

March 18-20: at Auburn

March 25-27: Tennessee

April 1-3: at Kentucky

April 8-10: Alabama

April 14-16: at South Carolina

April 22-24: vs Mississippi State

April 29-May1: at Arkansas

May 6-8: Missouri

May 13-15: at LSU

May 19-21: Texas A&M

